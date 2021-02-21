Waifu Token (WAIF) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One Waifu Token token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Waifu Token has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $48,266.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00062202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00383340 BTC.

Waifu Token Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,287,731 tokens. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Waifu Token Token Trading

Waifu Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

