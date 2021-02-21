Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Walmart stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

