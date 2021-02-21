Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.54 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $178.02 million and $13.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00244744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.51 or 0.02774814 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

