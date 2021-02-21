Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,326 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM opened at $111.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

