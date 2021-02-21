Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lifted by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $111.63 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

