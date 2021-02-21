wave edu coin (WEC) Trading 51.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $80,200.43 and approximately $20.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00499463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00090483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00441269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027763 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

