Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.25 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $51.06 million and approximately $256,090.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.24 or 0.00493649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00062103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00076751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00027639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00382001 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,945,900 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

