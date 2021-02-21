Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Hits $1.29 Billion

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Waves has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for $12.40 or 0.00021524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $148.33 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006770 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,391,628 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

