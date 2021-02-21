WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Hits $68.80 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $68.80 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00039854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.07 or 0.04549131 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.