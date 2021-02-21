Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys Shares of 689 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,239.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,204.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

