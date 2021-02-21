Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy Rating for Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of SFT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. 1,226,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,348. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

In related news, insider George Arison purchased 15,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Foy purchased 12,500 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

