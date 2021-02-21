West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.15 EPS.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $281.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $312.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

