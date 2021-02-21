Westchester Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 3.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

