Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 4.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

CAT stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $211.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

