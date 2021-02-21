WeTrust (TRST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $384.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $918,350.99 and approximately $384.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00747213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00044009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00018885 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00039025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.42 or 0.04489519 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.