Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,306 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Weyerhaeuser worth $37,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

