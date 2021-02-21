Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,310 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

