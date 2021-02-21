WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $14.02 on Top Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One WHALE token can now be purchased for $14.02 or 0.00024146 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $70.82 million and approximately $686,678.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WHALE has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00062202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00383340 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,050,683 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

WHALE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

