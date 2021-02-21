Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.68% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $127,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

NYSE WPM opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

