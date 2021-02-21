WhiteCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.76 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $225.87 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022067 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006789 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.