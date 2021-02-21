WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $223.04 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006605 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

