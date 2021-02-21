Wing (WING) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.83 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Wing has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Wing token can now be purchased for $32.66 or 0.00057679 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $31.88 million and $7.83 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00501398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00061543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00077398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00417403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,476,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,272 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

