Wings (WINGS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27,162.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Wings has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $27,162.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00058922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00750643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.15 or 0.04505700 BTC.

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

