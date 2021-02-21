Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWW. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 733,154 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $4,977,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 171,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,382,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,966,000 after purchasing an additional 107,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $2,584,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. B. Riley upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

