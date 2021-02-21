WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits Market Cap of $27.80 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $27.80 million and $1.27 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.49 or 0.00761307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.95 or 0.04566139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00039435 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.