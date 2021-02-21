Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $802,507.42 and $78,284.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,262.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,879.21 or 0.03340054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00391497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $681.67 or 0.01211581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.94 or 0.00426468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.73 or 0.00427863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00027141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00275862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.