Wownero (WOW) Price Up 149% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $17,920.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 149% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.54 or 0.00502924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00067728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057724 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.28 or 0.00773028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00091182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

