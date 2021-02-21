Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 17,538 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

