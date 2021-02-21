Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,147,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 185,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Prospect Hill Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

