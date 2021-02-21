Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $261.56 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

