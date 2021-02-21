Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

Align Technology stock opened at $599.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $565.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.54. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.