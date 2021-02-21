Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 456.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $14,862,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $333.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.72. The company has a market cap of $332.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

