Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,299,000 after purchasing an additional 207,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,901,000 after purchasing an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.