Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 619,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

