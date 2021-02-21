Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

