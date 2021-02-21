Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $254.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.