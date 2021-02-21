Wrapmanager Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,419 shares during the period. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.50% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000.

NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.70 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73.

