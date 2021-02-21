Wrapmanager Inc. Has $5.94 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $76.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.