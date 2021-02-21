Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.