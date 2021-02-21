Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 973,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 706,411 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 452,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,381 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 186,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.