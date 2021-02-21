Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,029,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 163,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.99.

In other Twitter news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,224,932. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $74.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

