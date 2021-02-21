Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Tops $7.73 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $507,120.22 and $8,590.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 167% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.73 or 0.00013422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.00495199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00061808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00076910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00027910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00381926 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

