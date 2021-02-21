WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of WSFS Financial worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 905,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 95,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $47.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

