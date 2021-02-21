XIO (XIO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One XIO token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

