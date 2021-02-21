XMax (XMX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. XMax has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XMax

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,219,452,142 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

