yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Billion

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $407.31 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $43,082.29 or 0.74909248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.61 or 0.00510513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00096113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00077700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00389724 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

