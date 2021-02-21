YEE (YEE) Trading Up 34% This Week

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One YEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $596,952.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

