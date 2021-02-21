YENTEN (YTN) Market Cap Hits $84,914.09

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. YENTEN has a market cap of $84,914.09 and $329.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,120.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,967.58 or 0.03385358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00397114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $719.67 or 0.01238240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.27 or 0.00423730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.37 or 0.00437655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00281837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002562 BTC.

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

YENTEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

