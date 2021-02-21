YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

YETI stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. YETI has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $1,805,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,113 shares of company stock worth $10,879,823 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

