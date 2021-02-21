YF Link (YFL) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.86 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One YF Link token can now be purchased for approximately $307.89 or 0.00535337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.61 or 0.00510513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00096113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00077700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00389724 BTC.

YF Link Token Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

Buying and Selling YF Link

YF Link can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.